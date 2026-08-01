New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): UEFA has welcomed FIFA's decision to withdraw its proposal to sell stakes in its competitions, including the World Cup, to private investors, while sharply criticising FIFA President Gianni Infantino and calling for greater transparency and accountability within world football's governing body.

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The proposal was unanimously rejected by UEFA's national associations and by many other federations and confederations of all sizes around the world, whose job it is to protect football, according to a media release.

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UEFA also thanked all the fans, leagues, clubs, players, individuals, associations and confederations that opposed the scheme, alongside the many Prime Ministers, Heads of State and commentators who have demonstrated to the FIFA President that football is not for sale.

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"We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account," the release said.

UEFA welcomes FIFA’s withdrawal of plans to sell a stake in the World Cup — UEFA (@UEFA) August 1, 2026

"It is right that, in the coming days and weeks, UEFA will work with its associations and in close cooperation with other confederations to reflect on how this happened and devise a plan to make sure that it cannot occur again. That review should be thorough and fundamental. No option should be off the table. The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family," the release said.

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When Gianni Infantino asked for the trust and the votes of FIFA's Member Associations to elect him as their President in 2016, he said, "Of course we have to be transparent. I have been this in the last 15 years of my life in UEFA. You will have to play a part every day in the life of FIFA," before telling the assembled stakeholders, "The money of FIFA is your money. It's not the money of the FIFA President. It's your money. You are the national associations and the money of FIFA has to serve for the development of football and not for anything else."

"On both these promises, he has failed to deliver. The shabby, back room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through was anything but transparent. And with reserves standing at over $5bn, he has also failed to use associations' money for the benefit of the game," the release said.

UEFA will begin work immediately with partners and stakeholders all over the world and right across the game to propose a new way of distributing resources through the existing FIFA Forward programme.

"We must start to use some of that money that is sat idle in FIFA's bank account to deliver the kick start that the grassroots and the wider game need in each of the 211 countries of FIFA. But we don't need to sell off the family silver to pay for it. This is a victory for the whole game. But it must not be the end of the story. The proposal has gone. The task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun," it added. (ANI)

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