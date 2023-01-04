Unadkat flattens Delhi with 1st-over hat-trick, 8-wkt haul

PTI

Rajkot, January 3

Fresh from his fine bowling performance in the second Test against Bangladesh, pacer Jaydev Unadkat grabbed a hat-trick in the first over as Saurashtra took control of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Delhi here today.

Unadkat picked up eight wickets as Saurashtra bowled out Delhi for 133 and then reached 184/1 at the end of Day 1.

Unadkat dismissed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off consecutive deliveries to achieve the distinction of becoming the first player to take a first-over hat-trick in Ranji Trophy’s 88-year-old history.

Chirag Jani dismissed Ayush Badoni in the next over to reduce Delhi to 4/4. Unadkat got the wickets of Jonty Sidhu and Lalit Yadav in his second over and dismissed Lakshay Thareja in his third over as Delhi lost their first seven wickets for just 10 runs.

Young Hrithik Shokeen counterattacked with an unbeaten 68 before Unadkat returned to end Delhi’s innings with two more wickets. Unadkat finished with career-best figures of 8/39 in his 12 overs.

Saurashtra opener Harvik Desai then struck an unbeaten 104 off just 124 deliveries to help the hosts take a 51-run lead.

Meanwhile, in Group D, Punjab rode on a ton by Nehal Wadhera to finish Day 1 at 276/7 against Gujarat in Valsad, while Mohammad Saif’s unbeaten 161 powered Railways to 322/8 against Jammu & Kashmir in Surat.

Brief scores: Delhi 133 (Shokeen 68*, Vashisht 38; Unadkat 8/39) vs Saurashstra 184/1 (Desai 104*, Jani 44*); Punjab 276/7 (Wadhera 120*, Prabhsimran 43; Gaja 3/59) vs Gujarat; Railways 322/8 (Saif 161*; Mushtaq 3/76) vs J&K; Chandigarh 313/2 (Vohra 124*, Mahajan 103*) vs Tripura.