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Home / Sports / Unbeaten at Thiruvananthapuram: Virat Kohli smashes 86th century; rewrites history books

Unbeaten at Thiruvananthapuram: Virat Kohli smashes 86th century; rewrites history books

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ANI
Updated At : 10:22 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 27 (ANI): The 'Genius' on Virat Kohli's bat continues to give records and entertainment to the audience as not only the superstar batter breached the 15,000 ODI run mark and scored his 86th international ton, but also rewrote several records during his knock.

His sensational ton during a chase of 296 runs, his 55th in ODIs, saw him stay unbeaten at 139* off 88 balls, with 10 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of over 157. This is also the most sixes by Virat in a single ODI innings.

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In 315 ODIs and 303 innings, Virat has scored 15,080 runs at an average of 59.13, including 55 centuries and 79 fifties, with a best score of 183.

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In three ODIs at Thiruvananthapuram, Virat has scored 338 runs without getting out with two centuries, including an entertaining knock of 166* in 110 balls (with 13 fours and eight sixes) against Sri Lanka in January 2023, which saw him go from an 85-ball hundred to 166* in 110 balls, a masterclass in ODI cricket acceleration and innings building.

He has levelled with legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most List-A cricket centuries, with 59 apiece each. He also levelled with Sachin (42 centuries) for most ODI tons by a batter in home conditions.

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He is also the first-ever cricketer to have 7,000 ODI runs in home conditions, once again overtaking Sachin (6,976 runs in 164 matches). In 131 ODIs and 128 innings at home, he has made 7,006 runs at an average of 63.69, with 28 centuries and 36 fifties, with a best score of 166*.

In seven matches and innings in ODIs this year, Virat has scored 523 runs at an average of 87.16 and a strike rate of over 116, including two centuries and three fifties.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An opening stand of 135 runs between John Campbell (62 in 60 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Justin Greaves (101 in 108 balls, with 12 fours) and a fighting half-centuty from Amir Jangoo (58* in 43 balls, with seven fours and a six) took WI to 298/7 in 50 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (4/40) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

A partnership of 74 runs between Rohit Sharma (32 in 35 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Shubman Gill started off things strongly for India. Gill put on a clinical 151-run stand with Virat, scoring 110 in 108 balls, with 13 fours and a six. Virat (139* in 88 balls, with 10 fours and nine sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (13*) took India home, with eight wickets in hand.

Speaking after the match, Virat spoke on his longevity and joining his idol Sachin in the 15,000-run elite club.

"Well, my focus has never really been on these milestones. It's just understanding the situation along the course of just doing the job for the team, whatever. Achievements come along. Obviously, I feel very grateful and very blessed to be in this position, having played for so long. Just keeping my head down, working hard, and thanking God for everything that I have been blessed with and the opportunities that I have gotten in my life to be where I am. We have a very blessed life and a blessed journey because so many people want to be here, but we get to be the lucky ones. So, we better put our heads down and just work hard every day of our lives," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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