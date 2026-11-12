Uncapped NZ pacer Brett Randell relishing chance to showcase skills against Rohit-Virat during ODI series

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 12 (ANI): Uncapped New Zealand bowler Brett Randell, who is line to make his international debut in the fourth ODI against India at Mount Maunganui, expressed his privilege at getting a shot to play international cricket for Kiwis and recalled chats with Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna during the series of unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A.

Randell is in contention for his international debut after he won a maiden call-up to New Zealand's squad for the final two ODIs at home against India.

Speaking to the reporters after receiving the call-up, the pacer, who represents Central Districts in domestic cricket said, "As a youngster growing up in New Zealand playing cricket, you dream to be in this position. Very privileged to be here. I have not had a word with the coach yet. If I do get out on the field, I will be more than happy to make my debut. If I do not, I will be more than happy to help the lads out."

In 55 List A games in his career, Brett has taken 100 wickets at an average of 22.74, with four four-wicket hauls and four five-fors, including best figures of 5/22. He also participated in the recently-concluded India A-New Zealand A red-ball games at home, taking three wickets across two games.

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In the Plunket Shield, NZ's primary red-ball domestic tournament, Randell took 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 25.83, including figures of 7/25.

Speaking of any chats with Indian pacers, Randell spoke on conversations with Bumrah and Krishna and is looking forward to more opportunities to pick their brains.

"It feels like we are all one big family in a way, all the international teams. A couple of days ago, after our A game finished, we were chatting with Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna about bowling and how the conditions here compare with those in India. If I get the opportunity to talk to some of the guys here, I will certainly take it," he said.

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Randell is looking forward to showing his skills against a world-class Indian side, also including legendary names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are now ODI exclusive superstars with their eyes on 2027 ODI World Cup.

"The numbers (put by Rohit and Virat) speak for themselves. You see them on TV all around the world doing amazing things. If I do get the chance to be out there over the next few days, I will relish it and am very much looking forward to stacking my skills up against them," he said. (ANI)

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