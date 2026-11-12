Uncapped pacer set for debut as NZ update squad for final 2 ODIs against India

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 12 (ANI): Pacer Brett Randell is in contention for his international debut after he won a maiden call-up to New Zealand's squad for the final two ODIs at home against India.

Randell has performed well in domestic cricket and for New Zealand A in recent times and has been called up for the fourth and fifth matches of the ODI series that India currently lead 2-0.

In 55 List-A matches, Brett has taken 100 wickets at an average of 22.14, with four four-wicket hauls and four five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/22.

All-rounder Josh Clarkson also comes into the squad for the final two matches of the series, with the Black Caps battling injury concerns to a host of key players, including pacers Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner and a host of their red-ball stars currently preparing for the upcoming two-match ICC World Test Championship series against India.

Advertisement

New Zealand coach Rob Walter said Randell deserved his maiden call-up and believes the 31-year-old will perform admirably should he win selection.

“We are very pleased for Brett, he has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for some time now and has earned this opportunity," Walter said, as quoted by ICC.

"There are a few movements throughout the series so we are fortunate to be able to bring in Brett and Josh. The weather looks promising this weekend, so hopefully we will get to end the series on a high," he signed off.

Advertisement

Updated New Zealand ODI squads

Fourth ODI: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Will Young

Fifth ODI: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)