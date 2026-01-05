DT
Home / Sports / "Under-19 cricket is about expressing yourself": Varun Aaron ahead of U-19 World Cup 2026

"Under-19 cricket is about expressing yourself": Varun Aaron ahead of U-19 World Cup 2026

ANI
Updated At : 05:10 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): As India's U-19 boys prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 with a focus on fearless cricket. Former Indian cricketer Varun Aaron, speaking ahead of the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in Zimbabwe and Namibia 2026, emphasised the importance of allowing youngsters to express themselves freely during these formative years.

Varun Aaron spoke about India's next generation and the mindset guiding the junior setup. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from January 15 to February 6, 2026. Led by Ayush Mhatre, the five-time champions India have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA and Bangladesh.

"Under-19 cricket is about expressing yourself. There is always pressure to perform at any level, even from Under-14s, but the coaches with this group just want the boys to play with freedom and show their natural game on the field. Those under-19 years never come back, so this is the stage where they should simply be themselves," Varun Aaron said on JioStar.

The five-time champions, India, will begin their campaign against the United States of America on January 15 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, followed by matches against Bangladesh on January 17 at the same venue and against New Zealand on January 24.

India has clinched five titles in the Under-19 World Cup history. They clinched titles under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2018), Prithvi Shaw (2018), and Yash Dhull (2022).

India squad for Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vihaan Malhotra (vice-captain), Abhigyan Kundu (wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A Patel, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

