Under-19 World Cup: Australia, West Indies push for semis spot

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Australia strengthened their place at the top of Group 1 in the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 with a six-wicket win against South Africa in the Super Six on Sunday. Meanwhile, the West Indies saw off Ireland to stay in the semi-final hunt.

In Windhoek, South Africa were put in to bat first by Australia, who came out firing with the ball, reducing the Young Proteas to 37/4 in the first ten overs, as per the ICC website.

Charles Lachmund and William Byrom did the damage with two wickets apiece to break the back of the South African innings. The situation became tougher for the Proteas after Jorich van Schalkwyk was run out, having worked his way through the opening Australian burst.

Paul James was the lone warrior for South Africa, lower down the order as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. James' 34 off 60 deliveries got the Proteas to 118 as they were bowled out inside 33 overs.

Lachmund picked up three wickets while Byrom and Aryan Sharma snapped a brace each.

In reply, Australia lost in-form batter Will Malajczuk early. His opening partner, Nitesh Samuel, was dismissed for the first time in the tournament shortly afterwards, with Australia reeling at 45/2 in the 12th over.

Steven Hogan then briefly steadied the ship for Australia with Oliver Peake at the other end. But Jacob Basson picked up his second wicket to send Peake back in the pavilion for just 10 and keep South Africa interested.

Hogan continued to take Australia closer to the target with support from Alex Young. However, it was Basson again who broke the partnership and got rid of Hogan seven runs short of his half-century to bag his third wicket of the evening.

Jayden Draper and Young combined to eventually see through the chase and hand the defending champions their first win of the Super Six. Australia lead the Group 1 table with six points.

In another fixture in Windhoek, West Indies opted to bat first after winning the toss, but Ireland didn't allow them to get off to a strong start, reducing them to 67/3 within the first 16 overs.

Jewel Andrew led the fightback for the West Indies with an 82-ball 66 that got the West Indies innings moving forward. Jonathan van Lange played a useful knock of 28 to support Andrew.

Andrew's stay would come to an end in the 33rd over, but Aadian Racha added runs lower down the order to take West Indies past the 200-run mark as their innings folded for 226 inside 47 overs.

Ireland made a positive start to the run chase with James West leading from the front. His 55-ball 45 gave Ireland a solid platform.

Freddie Ogilby (14), Adam Leckey (18) and Robert O'Brien (26) all got going but couldn't carry on for long, allowing West Indies a way back into the game.

Micah McKenzie was the key bowler for West Indies as he grabbed four wickets to run through the Irish middle order.

Ireland were 164/7 in 40 overs, still needing 62 runs from 60 deliveries when rain stopped play. Eventually, with no further play possible, West Indies won the encounter by 25 runs via the D/L method.

The win ensured the West Indies stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot before their game against Australia on Wednesday. Ireland, meanwhile, will conclude their campaign against Afghanistan on Friday. (ANI)

