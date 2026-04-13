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Home / Sports / Union Berlin name Eta as first female Bundesliga head coach

Union Berlin name Eta as first female Bundesliga head coach

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Dungar Patel
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:25 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Marie-Louise Eta. Reuters
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Marie-Louise Eta has made history after being appointed interim head coach of Union Berlin, becoming the first woman to take charge of a men’s team in one of Europe’s top five leagues.
The 34-year-old will lead the side until the end of the season following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, after a 3-1 defeat to bottom-placed 1. FC Heidenheim. Union are currently 11th in the Bundesliga and, while they sit clear of the relegation places, their form has been poor, with only two wins in 14 league matches in 2026.
Eta is no stranger to breaking new ground. In 2023, she became the first female assistant coach in the Bundesliga. She also stepped in on the touchline during a match in 2024 when then head coach Nenad Bjelica was suspended.
A former Germany youth international, Eta was part of the squad at 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam that won the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2010.
She has since worked within Union Berlin’s youth system and was managing the club’s under-19 side.
Her appointment is a significant step in European football. While women such as Carolina Morace and Corinne Diacre have coached men’s teams before, this is the first time it has happened in the top division of one of Europe’s five major leagues.
With five games remaining, Eta’s focus will be on steadying performances and ensuring Union Berlin finish the season safely.
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