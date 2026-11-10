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Home / Sports / Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th chess Grandmaster

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th chess Grandmaster

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ANI
Updated At : 08:37 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th chess Grandmaster, describing the achievement as a historic milestone that has elevated the country's pride.

In an X post, Shah called the achievement a historic milestone that reflects the brilliance of young Indian chess players and expressed hope that it would usher in a new era of excellence.

“Congratulations to Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th chess Grandmaster. Your historic milestone elevates India to a whole new height of pride. This century is a manifestation of the incisive brilliance of our young players, who have propelled India to the glory of hosting 100 crowns in chess. May this feat be a stepping stone to a new era of excellence,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Shrivatri on the achievement.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "India has hit a century in chess! Exceptional isn’t it? India is now home to a hundred chess Grandmasters! Congratulations to Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India’s 100th Chess Grandmaster! What a wonderful achievement it is."

He further said the milestone reflected the immense talent and dedication of Indian chess players, along with the growing popularity of the game among the country's youth.

"India reaching 100 Grandmasters is a remarkable milestone that reflects the immense talent, dedication and hard work of our players as well as the growing popularity of chess among our youth. It is particularly heartening to see young chess talents emerging from different parts of the country and making their mark on the global stage," the PM added.

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The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the achievement would inspire more youngsters to take up chess and strive for excellence.

"May this achievement inspire many more youngsters to take up chess and pursue excellence," PM Modi had said.

Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh won the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship on Sunday to become India's 100th Grandmaster and the first from his state to achieve the title. He secured the title after scoring seven points from his final eight games, following a defeat in the opening round.

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His performance helped him win the tournament and achieve the Grandmaster title, marking a milestone for Indian chess as well as Madhya Pradesh, according to ChessBase India.

Shrivatri’s achievement is particularly significant as chess enthusiasts in India had been awaiting the country's 100th Grandmaster, while Madhya Pradesh had been waiting for its first player to earn the prestigious title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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