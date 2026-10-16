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Home / Sports / Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Asian Games 2026 gold medal-winning Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team at Rail Bhawan

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Asian Games 2026 gold medal-winning Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team at Rail Bhawan

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ANI
Updated At : 10:21 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday met members of the Indian women’s Kabaddi team at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi.

The team won the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

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India’s women’s Kabaddi team secured the gold medal after defeating Iran 37-34 in a closely contested final on 26 September 2026, successfully defending its Asian Games title.

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Union Minister Vaishnaw congratulated Indian Railways’ women sportspersons on their gold medal victory, commending the players for making the Tricolour proud and bringing laurels to the country through their dedication, determination and sporting excellence. The team was coached by Neeta Moreshwar Dadwe and captained by Pushpa Rana.

The Railway sportspersons who met the Minister included Head Coach Neeta Moreshwar Dadwe of South Central Railway; Ritu Negi of South Central Railway; Pooja of Northern Railway; Pinky Roy of South Central Railway; and Sonali Vishnu Shingate and Raj Rani of Western Railway.

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Indian Railways has a long record of nurturing sporting talent through the Railway Sports Promotion Board. Its sportspersons have represented India at major international competitions, including the Olympic Games, World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Through institutional support and opportunities to pursue sporting careers alongside employment, Indian Railways continues to contribute to the development of sporting talent in the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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