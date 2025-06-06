Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates MPL season 2

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India] June 6 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the second season of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) on Thursday, in Gwalior, according to a press note from MPL.

Addressing the players and organisers during the event, Scindia said that cricket runs in every Indian's veins today. "It is not just a sport--it is a spirit that unites millions across the country," he said.

He added that being a part of this event brings renewed energy. Recalling his childhood, Scindia spoke about the opportunities he had to interact with some of the world's greatest cricketers alongside his late father, Madhavrao Scindia. "Since then, the game of cricket has evolved tremendously," he noted, while also commending the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association for successfully organising the event.

Scindia praised the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, winners of IPL 2025, and said it is a matter of immense pride that the winning team's captain, Rajat Patidar, hails from Madhya Pradesh. Commending Patidar's leadership, he told the young cricketer possesses remarkable leadership potential.

Speaking at the MPL inauguration, Scindia highlighted that this season marks a significant step toward women's empowerment by including women's teams in the league. "I am confident that all seven men's teams and three women's teams will create new history through their performance," he said.

Scindia noted that sports infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh is strengthening and that public interest and participation in sports is continuously growing.

Describing MPL as a launchpad, Scindia said that selectors from IPL teams also attend the league to scout talent. "A testament to this is the fact that 11 players from last year's MPL were selected for IPL," he said. He added that Madhya Pradesh is the first and only state in the country to initiate a professional league like MPL."

All MPL cricket matches starting from June 12 will be played at the world-class Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Scindia also congratulated Mahanaryaman Scindia, Chairman of MPL and Vice President of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association, for his leadership and vision behind MPL and the remarkable success of Season 1, adding how the league is now back with an even stronger Season 2.

The aim of MPL, which is considered the brainchild of Mahanaryaman, has been to provide a robust platform for young talent in Madhya Pradesh to push for national-level recognition. Minister credited Mahanaryaman & his team for shaping MPL into a prestigious and aspirational tournament for aspiring cricketers across the state. (ANI)

