Union Minister Khadse leads Yoga Sangam in Jalgaon along with 3000-plus enthusiasts

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI): Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse took part in the International Yoga Day celebrations and performed varied yoga exercises, including Surya Namaskar on Saturday, along with 3000-plus yoga enthusiasts in her home constituency, Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

The vibrant city of Bhusawal united in harmony and wellness to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga 2025, embracing the theme: 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', a release said.

The Union Minister was joined by Maharashtra State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and senior officials.

In her remarks, the Union Minister said Yoga is about both physical and mental well-being.

"Today, as we celebrate International Day of Yoga, it gives me as a citizen immense pleasure that yoga has been embraced by more than 180 countries, thanks to the vision of our PM Modiji. Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are also celebrating the Ministry of Ayush's Yoga Sangam to make it a way of life for everyone. Yoga is about both physical and mental well-being, and I will urge every Indian citizen to embrace yoga and prioritise health and fitness," she said.

Supporting Yoga Sangam's theme of 'one earth, one health', SAI is organising the Yoga Sangam across all its centres including 12 Regional Centres, 24 National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), 1000-plus Khelo India Centres (KICs), 34 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and 69 SAI Training Centres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a yoga session in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday to lead the celebrations for International Day of Yoga.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that "Yoga has united the world and it is for everyone, beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or ability." (ANI)

