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Home / Sports / Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP MP Anurag Thakur welcome World Armwrestling, World Para Armwrestling championships in Delhi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP MP Anurag Thakur welcome World Armwrestling, World Para Armwrestling championships in Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday welcomed the hosting of the 47th World Armwrestling and 28th World Para Armwrestling Championships 2026 in Delhi, with Rijiju calling it a great achievement for the organisers and Thakur highlighting the participation of athletes from over 60 countries as an opportunity to showcase the country's growing focus on the promotion of sports.

The opening ceremony was hosted by the People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI), spearheaded by Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass, under the affiliation and guidance of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

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Being hosted in India for the first time, the Championship has drawn more than 1,700 athletes, officials and supporters from over 60 countries to New Delhi, making it one of the largest international armwrestling events ever staged and a defining milestone for the sport in the country.

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The 47th World Armwrestling & 28th World Para Armwrestling Championship 2026 runs from October 29 to November 7, 2026.

Speaking to reporters, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, highlighted the significance of India hosting the World Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championships for the first time. He congratulated the organisers, particularly Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass, along with the Indian team, and noted that participants from over 60 countries had gathered for the event. Describing the opening ceremony as spectacular, he urged people in Delhi and neighbouring areas to attend the championship and witness the competition.

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"This is the first time that a world-class arm wrestling championship is being held in India—specifically, here in Delhi. It features two categories: the 47th World Arm Wrestling Championship and a special category for para-athletes. I would like to congratulate all the organisers—especially Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass—as well as the entire Indian team. Organising an arm wrestling event on such a grand scale is no small achievement,” he said.

“Participants from over 60 countries have arrived, including the world’s top arm wrestlers. This is no ordinary event; the most prominent and powerful nations in the world of arm wrestling are taking part. Since this is the first time an event of such a high, world-class standard for arm wrestling is being hosted in India, I extend my best wishes. You can see some of the world’s strongest individuals—those with the most powerful arms—right here in India. The opening ceremony was truly spectacular. The event will span 6–7 days, and I encourage the people of Delhi and the surrounding areas to come and witness it," he added.

Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament (Hamirpur) and Former Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, said hosting the World Armwrestling Championship was a matter of pride for India, with over 1,700 athletes from over 60 countries participating. He highlighted the event's role in promoting sports in the country, noting that hosting major international competitions, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and India's bid for the 2036 Olympics, would boost the morale of Indian athletes.

“It is a great privilege for India to host such a significant event. Athletes from 60 countries are participating. This serves as an excellent opportunity to showcase the promotion of sports in India. We are set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and are preparing a bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. Hosting such major events, one after another, boosts the morale of our nation's athletes. For instance, nearly 250 Indian athletes are participating here, alongside large contingents from many other countries. This sends a clear message that India is actively promoting sports," he told reporters.

The ceremony also brought together leading figures from the global and continental armwrestling fraternity, including Assen Hadjitodorov, President, World Armwrestling Federation (WAF); Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, General Secretary, WAF; Jeenbek Mukambetov, President, Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF); Phil Rasmussen, President, Armwrestling Australia; Preeti Jhangiani, President, People's Armwrestling Federation of India (PAFI), Vice President, AAF and Co-founder, Pro Panja League; and Parvinn Dabass, Co-founder, Pro Panja League. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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