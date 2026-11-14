Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya engages sports industry stakeholders, highlights India’s vision to become global sports manufacturing hub

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday interacted with leading stakeholders from India’s sports manufacturing industry, highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to position India as a global hub for sports goods manufacturing in New Delhi.

During the interaction, the Minister outlined the objectives of the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on 28 October 2026, with a financial outlay of ₹1,856.67 crore for the period 2026–27 to 2033–34. The initiative aims to strengthen India’s sports manufacturing ecosystem, promote innovation, boost domestic production and enhance the global competitiveness of Indian sports goods.

Announced in the Union Budget 2026–27, the initiative will provide targeted support for investment, technology adoption, research and development, skill development, quality certification and market development.

The scheme seeks to build a globally competitive sports goods industry, enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and integrate Indian manufacturers more strongly into global supply chains, thereby positioning India as a leading global hub for sports goods manufacturing.

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Aligned with the vision of Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Scheme is expected to attract investment, create employment opportunities, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and enhance the global competitiveness of Indian sports goods.

The meeting was attended by prominent industry representatives, including Abdul Aleem (Summit Sports), Harsh Goel (Coltzshot), Girish Venkatt (IMAXX Sports), Tejas Bhavsar (PRO WOLF), Sahana Gopal (UNRACK), Ujjwal Aggarwal (Adventra Sports), Abhiram Sadineni (Abe Bikes) and Rajesh Kharbanda (Nivia).

The interaction reflects the government’s commitment to working closely with industry stakeholders to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, encourage entrepreneurship and establish India as a leading destination for quality sports goods manufacturing in the global market. (ANI)

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