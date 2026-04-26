Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joins "Sundays on Cycle" drive in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma took part in a Fit India cycle rally in Srinagar, aimed at promoting fitness and public participation in physical activities.

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Addressing reporters, Mandaviya said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports recently organised a three-day Chintan Shivir on the banks of Dal Lake, which saw participation from ministers across states. He noted that the visiting delegation received a warm welcome from the people of Kashmir.

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Highlighting the initiative, the Union Minister said a 'Sunday on Cycle' event was held at Dal Sarovar on the concluding day of the programme to underline the importance of fitness. He stressed that a healthy population is vital for building a strong and prosperous nation.

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Mandaviya further stated that cycling drives are being conducted every Sunday at more than 16,000 locations across the country as part of the Fit India Movement. He added that Srinagar has now joined the nationwide effort, with local youth set to participate in weekly cycling activities going forward.

"The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry organised a three-day Chintan Shivir on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Kashmiri people warmly welcomed and honoured the ministers from various states who attended as part of the Sports Ministry's delegation... On the third day, a 'Sunday on Cycle' event was held at Dal Sarovar to promote fitness, emphasising that a fit citizen is essential for a prosperous nation... As part of this initiative, cycling events are being organised every Sunday at over 16,000 locations across the country. Starting today, young people in Srinagar will also participate in cycling to promote the Fit India movement every Sunday," Union Minister Mandaviya told reporters.

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For the unversed, Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 28 lakh citizens across more than 2.63 lakh locations nationwide cumulatively since December 2024. (ANI)

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