Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse spearheads 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's visionary campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", the second phase of the afforestation initiative - "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" was successfully concluded in Bhusawal, Jalgaon district.

The event was led by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, MoS Youth Affairs and Sports. Sanjay Savkare, Maharashtra Minister of Textiles, was among those present.

The afforestation drive was jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the District Administration of Jalgaon, and My Bharat, Jalgaon, saw the plantation of over 2,000 native saplings by enthusiastic students and volunteers, a release said.

Species such as Kadu Badam, Tamarind, Neem, Amla, and Shisham were planted to enhance local biodiversity and combat environmental challenges like soil erosion, depleting groundwater levels, and rising temperatures caused by low forest cover.

Speaking at the event, Raksha Khadse emphasised the cultural and ecological importance of tree planting. Quoting the revered Saint Tukaram Maharaj, she said, "Vrukshavalli Aamha Soyare, He Vishwachi Maze Ghar" (Trees are our kin, this world is my home), and urged all citizens to "Plant trees, save trees! Cultivate a life of joy!"

A key highlight of the initiative was the active participation of National Service Scheme (NSS) units from several educational institutions in Bhusawal, a release said.

These included P.O. Nahata College, P.K. Kotecha Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Chaitanya Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya Sakegaon, D.D.N. Bhole College, Godavari Nursing College, Industrial Training Institute, Biyani Military School, and Rajaram Dhondu Secondary Vidyalaya.

Their active involvement contributed to strengthening the region's green infrastructure and community-driven environmental efforts.

"Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" concluded with a renewed commitment to sustainable living, climate action, and collective ecological responsibility, reinforcing the message that honouring our mothers includes protecting Mother Earth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

