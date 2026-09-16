Saitual (Mizoram) [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, chaired district-level review meetings for Saitual and Kolasib during her official visit to Mizoram on September 15-16, 2026, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The meetings reviewed key development priorities, implementation of Central Government schemes, sports infrastructure, youth engagement, agriculture, connectivity, healthcare and livelihood opportunities.

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In Saitual, the review meeting was attended by District Collector Shriniwas Sadi, Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar Maurya, senior district officials and representatives of sports federations and community organisations.

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A key focus of the meeting was substance-abuse prevention among youth, the statement read. Khadse emphasised the importance of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and called for stronger coordination among youth groups, community organisations and law-enforcement agencies. She stressed the importance of peer-led awareness, constructive youth engagement and sustained community-level efforts to prevent substance abuse.

The meeting also reviewed the district’s agriculture and horticulture potential, with emphasis on improving market access and supply linkages for Mizoram’s organic produce so that local farmers can connect more effectively with wider markets.

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Representatives of local sports federations highlighted ground-level requirements relating to sports infrastructure and athlete development. Khadse emphasised that infrastructure must be complemented by regular coaching, structured training and sustained athlete support to help young sportspersons progress to higher levels of competition. She also highlighted the role of the Khelo India Scheme in expanding sporting opportunities at the grassroots.

For Kolasib, Khadse chaired a district review meeting attended by H Dolianbuaia, MCS, District Collector; Pu Lalrinpuia Varte, Superintendent of Police; and senior administrative officers and heads of departments.

Road connectivity emerged as a key infrastructure priority, with discussions focusing on improving access to markets, essential services and economic opportunities for local communities. The Minister also reviewed the functioning of the district’s Community Health Centre, five Primary Health Centres and nursing school, with emphasis on optimal utilisation of existing healthcare infrastructure.

Agriculture received detailed attention, particularly the role of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in supporting farmers. Kolasib has more than 10,000 active farmers, while the KVK currently provides technical guidance to over 5,000 growers and facilitates inter-state internships and visiting faculty programmes.

The review also covered the cooperative sector, including 102 functioning cooperatives, largely agriculture-oriented, as well as the Janaushadhi Kendra, with discussions focusing on their potential to strengthen local livelihoods and community-level economic activity.

Khadse reviewed the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in the district. Discussions focused on resolving portal-access issues that had affected sanctions during 2025–26 and expediting support for 25 identified local enterprises, including furniture workshops, grocery stores and mineral-water units.

While reviewing the Public Distribution System and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Khadse directed officials to address beneficiary-data gaps and ensure accurate records so that all eligible households receive the intended benefits.

Sports emerged as an important area of discussion in the Kolasib review. Football, hockey and wrestling were identified among the prominent sporting disciplines in the district. Athletes from Kolasib are participating in national-level football leagues, while the district also has a hockey ground and has produced a national-level hockey player.

The need for a dedicated training centre was discussed to provide local athletes with structured coaching and sustained training opportunities.

Khadse also reviewed sports infrastructure being developed under the VB-GRAM-G initiative, including football and volleyball grounds and maintenance of existing facilities. She suggested that sports grounds under the initiative should be developed across the district’s 51 villages, enabling young people to access sporting facilities closer to their communities.

Youth mobilisation and substance-abuse prevention were also discussed in detail. The Superintendent of Police briefed the Minister on the district’s Nasha Mukt initiatives, with emphasis on awareness and preventive interventions.

Khadse stressed the importance of channelising the energy of young people towards sports, education, community service and constructive social engagement. She called for greater awareness activities in educational institutions and highlighted the importance of positive peer influence in reaching young people.

The District Youth Officer informed the meeting that around 9,000 youth are registered on the MY Bharat platform in Kolasib. Khadse called for greater mobilisation of MY Bharat volunteers for awareness activities and stronger coordination between MY Bharat volunteers and the Police Department.

Across both district reviews, Raksha Khadse emphasised that India’s youth are central to the country’s development journey and that their energy and potential must be channelled into sports, education, entrepreneurship, community engagement and productive livelihoods.

She highlighted the need to strengthen grassroots sporting ecosystems, particularly in regions such as Mizoram with strong sporting potential, by ensuring access to facilities, quality coaching, structured training and appropriate support systems.

Khadse also stressed that effective implementation of government programmes requires accurate data, stronger inter-departmental coordination and continuous engagement with local communities. She emphasised that Central Government schemes must translate into tangible opportunities and improved outcomes for beneficiaries at the grassroots.

The district reviews concluded with an emphasis on stronger coordination among district administrations, police authorities, youth institutions, sports bodies, agricultural institutions, cooperatives and community organisations to advance inclusive development and create greater opportunities for the people and youth of Saitual and Kolasib. (ANI)

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