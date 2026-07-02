New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on Thursday held a comprehensive review meeting with Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, Cycling Federation of India (CFI), and senior officials of the Federation to discuss the roadmap for strengthening India's cycling ecosystem through greater grassroots participation, enhanced athlete development and increased international competitiveness.

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According to a press release, the discussions focused on building a structured pathway for cyclists--from grassroots talent identification and community participation to high-performance training, sports science, coaching excellence and international exposure.

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The meeting also reviewed India's expanding engagement with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the progress being made towards positioning India as an emerging global hub for competitive cycling, according to a press release.

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A key area of discussion was the upcoming edition of the Pune Grand Tour, which continues to elevate India's standing on the international cycling calendar. The Minister observed that internationally recognised competitions not only provide Indian cyclists with valuable exposure against world-class athletes but also showcase India's growing capability to successfully host global sporting events, the release said.

During the meeting, Maninder Pal Singh shared that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Annual Report 2026 has accorded special recognition to India for its growing contribution to global cycling.

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In her message featured in the report, Amina Lanaya, Director General, UCI, highlighted the success of the Pune Grand Tour 2025 and appreciated India's growing sporting spirit and the efforts of the Cycling Federation of India. The Minister noted that such recognition from the sport's international governing body is a matter of immense pride for the country and reflects India's rising stature on the global cycling map.

The Federation also briefed the Minister on another landmark achievement for Indian cycling. Following the selection of Ms. Harshita Jakhar as the first Indian cyclist to be inducted into the prestigious UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC) Elite Training Programme, five of India's elite sprinters--Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alban, Rojit Singh, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and James Singh--along with four members of the support staff--have been inducted into the UCI World Cycling Centre programme at Aigle, Switzerland, the release said.

The Minister welcomed this significant development and observed that such opportunities would provide Indian cyclists and coaches with world-class training, sports science support and international exposure, while strengthening India's long-term high-performance ecosystem.

The progress of the Khelo India ASMITA Cycling City League was also reviewed during the meeting. The initiative has emerged as one of India's largest women-centric grassroots cycling programmes, creating structured competitive opportunities for women cyclists across cities and districts.

The Minister noted that the enthusiastic participation witnessed under ASMITA reflects the growing momentum of women's participation in sports and the success of creating an inclusive and sustainable pathway for identifying and nurturing future champions. She also appreciated the role of the initiative in expanding grassroots participation and strengthening the talent pipeline for Indian cycling.

The meeting further deliberated on expanding the domestic competition structure, strengthening coaching and technical capacity, promoting greater participation at the grassroots, leveraging sports science and technology, and creating seamless pathways for talented cyclists to progress from district and state competitions to national and international platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Raksha Khadse said: "Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, India is witnessing a transformational change in its sporting ecosystem. Through initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India, we are creating greater opportunities for participation, identifying talent at the grassroots and building a robust pathway for sporting excellence. Cycling possesses immense potential in our country, and through sustained collaboration between the Government, sports federations and all stakeholders, we can nurture world-class athletes capable of bringing glory to India on the global stage."

She further emphasised that a strong grassroots ecosystem, quality coaching, scientific training methods and regular exposure through national and international competitions will play a crucial role in preparing Indian cyclists for success at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and the Olympic Games.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of the Cycling Federation of India, led by Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General, in expanding competitive cycling, promoting grassroots participation and strengthening India's engagement with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

She noted that international recognition through the UCI Annual Report 2026, the continued success of the Pune Grand Tour, the rapid expansion of the Khelo India ASMITA Cycling City League, and the induction of Indian athletes into the prestigious UCI World Cycling Centre programme collectively reflect India's emergence as a serious force in international cycling.

She expressed confidence that continued collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Sports Authority of India and the Cycling Federation of India would further accelerate the growth of cycling while inspiring greater youth participation in the sport.

The meeting reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure, promoting women's participation, supporting high-performance athletes and building a world-class sporting ecosystem in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

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