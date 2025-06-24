Union MoS Raksha Khadse visits SAI STC Agartala; Stresses need for LTAD, Northeast Sports Empowerment

Agartala (Tripura)[India], June 24 (ANI): Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, is currently on a significant tour of Tripura. As part of the extensive 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' dialogue initiative, she made an unannounced visit to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) operated Sports Training Centre (STC) in Agartala today. During her visit, the Minister conducted a thorough review of the training facilities, observed the dedicated work of the coaches, and assessed the progress of the athletes. She also meticulously inspected the modern amenities and overall readiness of the STC center, which plays a pivotal role in the region's sports landscape.

The SAI-STC centre in Agartala is particularly renowned for its focus on gymnastics, with carefully selected young athletes currently undergoing intensive training. Established through a collaborative effort with the local government, this centre is widely recognised as a crucial pillar for sports development across North-East India. Khadse's detailed assessment included a close look at the training equipment, the hostel facilities provided to the athletes, their dietary provisions, and the medical and psychological support services available, ensuring a holistic development environment.

A highlight of her visit was the direct interaction with the athletes. The Minister engaged personally with the young trainees, taking the time to understand their motivations, the challenges they face and their individual aspirations. Many of these budding talents openly shared their dreams of participating in national and international competitions. In a heartwarming response, Minister Khadse remarked, "The future of India lies with these young individuals. The central government stands firmly with them, committed to their success."

Khadse's current tour is an integral part of 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu', an ambitious program spearheaded by the Government of India. Under this initiative, Union Ministers undertake direct public engagement tours across the North-Eastern states to conduct on-ground reviews of development status and address local issues effectively. During her time in Tripura, the Minister engaged in extensive discussions covering various critical areas, including sports, youth policy, education, and science and technology projects.

In line with India's long-term development vision encapsulated in 'India@2047', the sports sector is earmarked to play an increasingly significant role. The overarching objective, as emphasised by the Minister, is to nurture and develop athletes from the grassroots level through SAI centres, preparing them for grand international competitions. Minister Khadse expressed a strong resolve to help young Indian athletes achieve global prominence and excel at major events, specifically targeting the Olympics in 2028 and 2032.

Concluding her visit, Raksha Khadse extended her heartfelt commendation to the youth of Tripura for their boundless enthusiasm in both sports and science. She stated, "North-East India is not just geographically, but also in terms of human skill, talent, and energy, the backbone of India's bright future." She reassured everyone present of the central government's unwavering commitment and full support for their endeavours. (ANI)

