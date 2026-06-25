Union Sports Minister Mandaviya chairs review meeting of National Dope Testing Laboratory

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi on Thursday

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The meeting was done to assess the functioning, capabilities, and future roadmap of the laboratory, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

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Emphasising the importance of preventive measures against doping, Mandaviya stated that , "athletes participating in the National Games and Khelo India competitions will undergo mandatory anti-doping awareness sessions."

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He outlined the need to create awareness among athletes at an early stage of their sporting careers to promote clean sport and safeguard them from inadvertent doping violations.

Highlighting the need for wider public outreach, the Minister announced that the 'Know Your Medicine' mobile application will be translated into regional languages. He said that, "making anti-doping information available in local languages would help athletes, coaches, and support personnel across the country better understand prohibited substances and ensure informed decision-making."

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Mandaviya also stressed the need to enhance the global footprint of NDTL and stated that, "efforts should be made to increase testing of samples from international athletes at the laboratory."

He noted that NDTL's growing technical capabilities and adherence to global standards position it to contribute more significantly to the international anti-doping ecosystem.

The laboratory has also supported major sporting events, worked on advanced testing methodologies such as Dried Blood Spot (DBS), and recently undertaken the synthesis of reference materials critical to anti-doping science, further strengthening testing capabilities and promoting fair play in sports.

The meeting was attended by Shreyasi Singh, Shooter and Minister for Industries and Sports, Government of Bihar; Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports); senior officers of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; representatives of National Sports Federations; eminent scientists; and PL Sahu, Director & CEO (I/c), National Dope Testing Laboratory. (ANI)

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