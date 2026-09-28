Union Sports Minister Mandaviya congratulates Esha Singh on Asian Games silver in 25m pistol

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday congratulated Indian shooter Esha Singh for winning the silver medal in the women's 25m pistol individual event at the Asian Games 2026.

"Heartiest congratulations to Esha Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol Individual event at the #AsianGames2026," Mandaviya wrote on X.

Advertisement

Esha secured the silver after a dramatic series of shoot-offs against China's Xiao Jiaruixian in the final. The Indian finished with 38 points, level with Xiao, who eventually clinched gold after the second shoot-off. North Korea's Kim Hyon Suk won the bronze with 34 points.

Advertisement

Esha made a strong start to the final, hitting all five targets in the opening series before registering four hits in the second to remain at the top after 10 shots.

She then dropped to second after managing three hits in the next series, with Xiao moving into the lead on 13 points. Esha responded with four hits in the following series to draw level with Xiao at 16 points after 20 shots.

Advertisement

The two remained tied on 20 points after 25 shots, with Kim also joining them at the top. Esha slipped to third in the subsequent series but bounced back with a five-hit effort to keep herself in medal contention.

After 40 shots, Xiao and Kim were tied on 32 points, while Esha had 31. The Indian then entered a shoot-off with Kim to decide the silver and bronze medals.

Both shooters recorded three hits in the first two shoot-off series before Esha produced three hits against Kim's two in the next round to secure at least the silver medal.

Esha then faced Xiao in the gold-medal shoot-off. Both shooters had finished on 38 points after the regular final and first shoot-off, forcing another five-shot contest.

Xiao prevailed by the narrowest of margins, hitting three targets compared to Esha's two to claim gold and leave the Indian with silver.

The medal was India's 39th at the ongoing Asian Games, taking the country's tally to four gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)