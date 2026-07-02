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Home / Sports / Union Sports Minister Mandaviya extends greetings on World Sports Journalists Day

Union Sports Minister Mandaviya extends greetings on World Sports Journalists Day

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extended wishes to all the sports journalists on the occasion of 'World Sports Journalists Day', terming them "vital partners in India's sporting journey."

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Taking to X on Thursday, Mandaviya extended "heartfelt" wishes to the sports journalism fraternity, saying that their "hard work, dedication, and professional integrity continue to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem."

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"Sports journalists are vital partners in India's sporting journey, celebrating achievements, highlighting talent, and inspiring the next generation of athletes. On World Sports Journalists Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to the entire sports media fraternity. Your hard work, dedication, and professional integrity continue to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem. Happy World Sports Journalists Day!," posted Mandaviya.

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World Sports Journalists Day is celebrated on July 2 every year in order to recognise the efforts of sports journalists covering and writing news related to the games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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