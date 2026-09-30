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Home / Sports / Union Sports Minister Mandaviya hails India's historic Asian Games 2026 medalists

Union Sports Minister Mandaviya hails India's historic Asian Games 2026 medalists

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ANI
Updated At : 02:13 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India's history-making, record-breaking medalists across shooting, archery and boxing on day 11 of the ongoing Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday.

It has been a sensational day for India on day 11 of the continental showpiece so far, with India having captured three gold medals across men's team, women's team and mixed team compound archery events, with the women's team also seeing the trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi matching the world record.

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A boxing bronze each came for Priya Ghangas and Kapil Pokharya. The mixed team trap gold medal by Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai was a historic one, being India's first gold medal ever in this category of shooting.

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Posting for Neeru and Kynan, Mandaviya wrote, "HISTORIC GOLD FOR BHARAT! Heartiest congratulations to Neeru and Kynan Chenai on winning the first-ever Gold Medal in the Trap Mixed Team event at the #AsianGames2026. The entire nation is proud of you both! #Cheer4Bharat".

Neeru, who had earlier secured a historic women's trap individual gold, along with Kynan, had a score of 34, going past the Asian Games record of 30 (set by Qatar earlier this year). The silver medal went to Qatar (32), and China (23) took home the bronze. Prior to this, Neeru had won gold in women's individual trap and silver in women's team trap, with her individual trap gold being India's first in that category.

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Posting for pugilist Priya, Mandaviya wrote, "Congratulations to Priya on securing the Bronze Medal in Women’s 60kg Boxing at the #AsianGames2026. #Cheer4Bharat".

Priya had to settle for a bronze medal in boxing, losing to China's Yang Chengyu in the semifinal of the women's 60 kg category.

Posting for India's men's compound archery trio of Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam who sealed a stunning gold medal after a 238-237 win over China in the final, the Sports Minister wrote, "GOLD FOR BHARAT! Heartiest congratulations to Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Ganesh Maniratnam Thirumuru, on winning the Gold Medal in the Compound Men’s Team event at the Asian Games 2026. A proud moment for Indian archery and for the entire nation."

So far, India has won 58 medals at the Asian Games, including 10 golds, 21 silvers and 27 bronze medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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