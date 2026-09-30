Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 30 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha hailed the Indian women's compound archery trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi for their historic gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games, which saw them match the world record.

Indian archers were absolutely clinical in the title clash against China, beating them 238-234. India maintained their lead right from the first rotation, giving Jyothi her fourth Asian Games gold and a first Asiad gold medal to Chikitha and Prithika on their debuts.

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This is India's seventh gold at the Asian Games and takes the tally to 53 medals, including 21 silvers and 25 bronze medals. They equalled South Korea's world record of 238, set in 2014, to secure the gold.

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Posting on his X, Mandaviya hailed the archers for their "masterclass of precision and skill".

"Bullseye for Gold! Heartiest congratulations to Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Taniparthi Chikitha on winning Gold in the Women’s Compound Team event at #AsianGames2026. The trio also equalled the World Record in a masterclass of precision and skill! #Cheer4Bharat," posted Mandaviya.

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Bullseye for Gold! 🎯🥇 Heartiest congratulations to Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Taniparthi Chikitha on winning Gold in the Women’s Compound Team event at #AsianGames2026. The trio also equalled the World Record in a masterclass of precision and skill!… pic.twitter.com/ixckk5emdJ — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 30, 2026

PT Usha also hailed the archers, saying that she watched the team dominate from the stands.

She posted, "GOLD! I had the absolute privilege of being in the stands today to witness our phenomenal women’s compound archery team—Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Prithika Pradeep—completely dominate the field, defeat China, and equal the WORLD RECORD!"

GOLD! 🎯🇮🇳 I had the absolute privilege of being in the stands today to witness our phenomenal women’s compound archery team—Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi, and Prithika Pradeep—completely dominate the field, defeat China, and equal the WORLD RECORD! 🥇🏹 https://t.co/8VtZ7uzybP — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 30, 2026

She also hailed the archers for their "sheer focus, nerves of steel & unshakeable consistency".

"The sheer focus, nerves of steel & unshakeable consistency they displayed throughout was pure masterclass. Meeting them right after their victory & seeing the tricolour fly high was very emotional. Girls, you have made the entire incredibly proud today! Keep aiming higher!," added the IOA president.

China started the gold medal match with three nines, finishing the first rotation with 27 points. On the other hand, the Indian trio started with three tens, making it a 30-27 lead for India.

China bounced back with two tens in the second rotation, while India also responded with three tens, making it India lead of 60-57 at the end of the second rotation. One of China's earlier nines was converted to a 10, making it a 60-58 lead for India.

In the third rotation, China started with a nine and two back-to-back tens. Chikitha registered India's first nine, dropping a point, while Prithika and Jyothi each scored 10s each, keeping India's lead intact at 89-87.

At the halfway point, India was leading 119-116, with China registering two 10s and a nine to end the first half, while India maintained a perfect record of three 10s.

The second half started with three tens from China and a nine and two tens from India, with India still maintaining a two-point lead at 148-146.

China just could not get those three perfect tens, while India got theirs in the next rotation, and India's lead increased by one point to 178-175. After a review, one of China's early nines was upgraded to 10, making it 178-176 in favour of India.

China slipped with 10 and two nines, while India's two tens from Prithika and Jyothi kept India in the lead at 208-204.

India finally beat China, managing a perfect 10 each to conclude the final. (ANI)

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