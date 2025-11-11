New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday unveiled the King's Baton for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the nation's capital.

At DLF Avenue, Saket, the event was graced by the presence of British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron and PT Usha, President, Commonwealth Games Association of India.

The ceremony, hosted by the Commonwealth Games Association of India, also saw the presence of various Olympic and CWG medallists, including Yogeshwar Dutt, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Gagan Narang, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Commonwealth Games Federation and the Sports Authority of India, as per a press release.

The Baton, designed by renowned Indian visual artist Aaquib Wani, reflects the country's vibrant spirit of art, sports, and sustainability--themes that lie at the heart of this year's relay. Its design draws inspiration from India's rich cultural and natural landscape, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics that capture the nation's diversity and creative ambition.

Unveiling the Baton, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mandaviya, said, "The King's Baton Relay embodies the values that unite the Commonwealth -- harmony, perseverance, and progress. The artwork on the Baton beautifully captures the essence of our nation, rooted in culture yet forward-looking in spirit. It truly reflects how art and sport can together inspire sustainability and growth. India has always believed in the power of sport to bring people and nations together, and this moment reinforces that belief. As the Baton travels across the world, it carries with it a message of friendship, equality, and a shared commitment to a brighter, united future."

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron said, "The King's Baton Relay is a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom, India, and the wider Commonwealth family. Delhi's celebration of this moment captures the shared values that unite us -- friendship, inclusivity, and progress through sport. The Baton's design, inspired by India's art, culture, and sustainability, perfectly represents how creativity and collaboration can bridge nations and inspire generations across the Commonwealth."

Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, CGA India President, PT Usha, remarked, "The Baton Relay stands as a testament to how sport connects communities and inspires excellence. As it travels through Delhi, it celebrates not just athletic spirit but also India's artistic expression and commitment to sustainability. This moment reinforces our shared belief in unity through sport."

The 2026 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. This will be the fourth time Scotland hosts the Games, following editions in Edinburgh (1970 and 1986) and Glasgow (2014).

The Baton will remain on public display in Delhi from November 12 to 14 in DLF Avenue Mall, before travelling to Ahmedabad on November 14 for the next leg of its relay. (ANI)

