Union Sports Minister Mandaviya leads Indian diaspora at 'Sundays on Cycle' in Nagoya to Cheer for Bharat

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya led the 91st edition of ‘Sundays on Cycle’ at Meijo Park in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, September 20, 2026, where he rallied together members of the Indian diaspora to extend support and encouragement to the Indian contingent participating in the Asian Games 2026.

The initiative reflected the Government of India's continued efforts to strengthen people-to-people connect with the Indian diaspora through the universal language of sports, while reinforcing the message of fitness and healthy living under the Fit India Movement, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

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Mandaviya interacted with participants of the 91st Sundays on Cycle event and appreciated their enthusiasm for coming together to support Team India in the Asian Games.

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The Indian community in Nagoya came together through ‘Sundays on Cycle’ to ‘Cheer for Bharat’ and boost the morale of the athletes participating on the biggest continental stage.

“The Asian Games have commenced in Nagoya, Japan, and we have a contingent of over 500 young athletes from India, who are participating in the Games,” said Dr Mandaviya.

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“The Indian diaspora in Nagoya has shown great enthusiasm to support and cheer our athletes by joining the Sundays on Cycle event here,” he said. “I am happy to say that our contingent is performing well, and our diaspora is working hard to boost their morale," he added.

Mandaviya is in Nagoya, Japan, for the Asian Games 2026, where he is interacting with Indian athletes, officials, and members of the Indian diaspora, underscoring the Government's sustained efforts towards promoting sports excellence and a fitter, healthier India on the global stage.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Over 6000 NAMO Fit India clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)

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