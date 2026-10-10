DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Union Sports Minister Mandaviya to lead 94th Fit India Sunday on Cycle in Varanasi

Union Sports Minister Mandaviya to lead 94th Fit India Sunday on Cycle in Varanasi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Reinforcing the message of fitness, youth empowerment and a drug-free India, the 94th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised in Varanasi on October 11 along the route from Namo Ghat to Diksha Mandap, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University from 6:00 AM onwards.

Centred on the theme “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat,” the initiative will bring together young people, fitness enthusiasts, citizens and sporting icons to promote an active lifestyle and encourage youth to stay away from substance abuse, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

Advertisement

The event will bring together citizens, young people, fitness enthusiasts and members of the sporting community to promote cycling as a simple, accessible and sustainable way to embrace an active lifestyle. Through collective participation, the initiative aims to strengthen the message that fitness is a daily commitment and that sports and physical activity can play a vital role in building a healthier, stronger and drug-free India.

Advertisement

Along with the participation of the athletes, the event will feature a range of fun and fitness activities at Namo Ghat, including yoga sessions, energetic Zumba, fun games and exciting interactive activities, offering participants an engaging platform to embrace fitness and wellness.

The campaign aligns with the broader vision of building a Fit India and a drug-free society, encouraging citizens to make cycling, walking and other forms of physical activity part of their daily routines. It also reinforces the message that the fight against substance abuse requires collective action, with families, communities, educational institutions and sporting icons playing an important role in guiding young people towards positive choices.

Advertisement

With Varanasi joining the 94th edition of Sundays on Cycle, the event will carry forward the spirit of collective fitness, youth participation and sporting excellence-bringing people together around one shared purpose: a healthier, fitter and drug-free India.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). Over 6,000 NAMO Fit India Clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts