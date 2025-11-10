Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces historic recruitment drive for assistant coaches in SAI

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Monday approved a historic recruitment drive for the post of Assistant Coach (Level-06, Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC) in the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

This will mark the first major induction since 2017 and represents the largest recruitment exercise ever undertaken for this vital cadre in Indian sports. The decision was announced by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, in an interaction with the media today.

"To ensure fairness, transparency, and merit, a comprehensive selection process is being established to identify and induct the best available coaching talent. This strategic recruitment will play a key role in advancing India's sporting ambitions in the years ahead," Dr. Mandaviya said as quoted by the MYAS press release.

"The initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India a global sporting powerhouse and to strengthen the nation's sporting ecosystem through transparent, merit-based systems and institutional capacity building," the Union Minister further added.

More than 320 vacancies across over 25 sports disciplines will be filled through direct recruitment. The Assistant Coach cadre forms a crucial link in the country's sports development framework -- serving as the foundation for identifying and nurturing sporting talent from the grassroots to the elite level. Strengthening this cadre will ensure structured, high-quality coaching support to athletes across India.

The recruitment process is being designed in line with the Government's Medal Strategy for the Olympic and Asian Games, focusing on disciplines with strong medal potential such as aquatics, cycling, and others. At the same time, emphasis is also being placed on sports that contribute to building a broader sporting culture and a holistic sports ecosystem in the country. Special efforts are being made to recruit coaches in certain sports disciplines that have received less attention in the past, such as lawn tennis, kayaking, and canoeing, recognizing their growing importance and potential.

In line with the Government's commitment to gender inclusivity, over 50% of the posts will be reserved for women coaches. This will not only address the shortage of women coaches in the country but also strengthen a SafeSport environment, ensuring comfort, confidence, and empowerment for female athletes who continue to bring pride to the nation, the MYAS press release added.

This initiative underscores the Ministry's continued efforts to build a strong, inclusive, and performance-driven coaching ecosystem, aligned with India's vision of emerging as a global sporting powerhouse. (ANI)

