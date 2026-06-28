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Home / Sports / Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Sarvesh Kushare on national record, Asian Games qualification

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates Sarvesh Kushare on national record, Asian Games qualification

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ANI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare after he set a new Indian national high jump record by clearing 2.31m at the 2026 National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, surpassing Tejaswin Shankar's eight-year-old mark of 2.29m, as per Olympics.com.

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In a post on X, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Kushare for setting a new men's high jump national record and qualifying for the 2026 Asian Games.

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"A milestone leap for Indian athletics! Congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on setting a new National Record of 2.31m in the Men's High Jump and securing his qualification for the 2026 Asian Games," he said in an X post.

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In another milestone moment for Indian athletics, Keralam long-jumper Ancy Sojan made history, smashing the 22-year-old national record in the discipline owned by legendary Anju Bobby George during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships on Saturday.

In the long jump, Ancy, 25, made a sensational leap of 6.88 m, outdoing Anju's long-held national record of 6.83 m, which was made during the 2004 Athens Olympics, as per ESPN.

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Notably, several athletes like Dev Meena (pole vault men's), Jyothi Yarraji (women's 100 m hurdles), Anushka Yadav (hammer throw women's), and Mohammed Afsal (800 m men's) are among the athletes who have secured an Asian Games spot through their performances at the championships taking place from June 24 to 28 in Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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