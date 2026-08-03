DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 weightlifting medallists

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 weightlifting medallists

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:03 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday felicitated India's Commonwealth Games 2026 weightlifting medallists, lauding their historic performances in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Indian weightlifters competed in 11 weight categories and returned with eight medals -- one gold, six silver and one bronze. The Indian contingent also registered multiple Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records while several athletes also achieved personal-best lifts.

Advertisement

The Sports Minister presented cash awards of Rs 30 lakh to gold medallists, Rs 20 lakh to silver medallists and Rs 10 lakh to bronze medallists in recognition of their outstanding achievements at the Commonwealth Games, where Indian weightlifters delivered one of the country's strongest campaigns.

Advertisement

Congratulating the lifters, Mandaviya said the entire nation had celebrated their achievements. "In Parliament too, announcements were made every time you won medals. Those moments made every Indian proud," he said.

The Sports Minister also paid rich tributes to the coaches, including Dronacharya awardee Vijay Sharma, who was present on Monday during the felicitation, emphasising their indispensable role in shaping champions.

Advertisement

"The guru has the biggest role in an athlete's journey. There is nothing greater than a coach's contribution in creating champions," Mandaviya added, as quoted by the release.

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu created history by becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals,

While Rishikanta Singh and Valluri Ajay Babu set new Commonwealth Games records in the Snatch. Several lifters, including Gyaneshwari Yadav and Harjinder Kaur, also registered personal-best performances, underlining the country's growing strength in weightlifting.

Out of the 11 weightlifters who competed, six of them are Khelo India Athletes (KIAs). Among the medallists, Gyaneshwari is a Khelo India athlete, while Bindyarani Devi, Harjinder and more train at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Patiala, showcasing the success of India's grassroots and elite athlete development ecosystem.

Calling upon athletes to become ambassadors of sport, the Hon'ble Minister also urged the weightlifters to visit schools and colleges to inspire young people to embrace sports, the release said.

"Your stories can motivate thousands of children to dream big. Together, we are taking decisive steps towards building a truly sporting nation," he said.

Mandaviya also engaged with the weightlifters in conversations about their struggles, journeys to the podium and aspirations for future competitions, particularly the Asian Games 2026.

The athletes shared stories of overcoming hardships, the support received through national coaching camps, international exposure and scientific training, and their determination to continue winning laurels for the country.

Addressing those who narrowly missed the podium, Mandaviya encouraged them not to lose heart. "A sportsperson never truly loses. What matters is the passion to keep improving. I believe the blessings of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of 140 crore Indians are always with you."

Highlighting the Government's long-term vision for Indian sport, Mandaviya noted that many of the medallists had emerged through initiatives such as Khelo India, which provides young athletes with world-class coaching, scientific support and competitive exposure.

"The country has invested in you because it believes in your potential. Every possible facility is being created so that Indian athletes can compete with the very best in the world," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts