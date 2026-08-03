Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates CWG 2026 weightlifting medallists

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday felicitated India's Commonwealth Games 2026 weightlifting medallists, lauding their historic performances in Glasgow.

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Indian weightlifters competed in 11 weight categories and returned with eight medals -- one gold, six silver and one bronze. The Indian contingent also registered multiple Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records while several athletes also achieved personal-best lifts.

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The Sports Minister presented cash awards of Rs 30 lakh to gold medallists, Rs 20 lakh to silver medallists and Rs 10 lakh to bronze medallists in recognition of their outstanding achievements at the Commonwealth Games, where Indian weightlifters delivered one of the country's strongest campaigns.

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Congratulating the lifters, Mandaviya said the entire nation had celebrated their achievements. "In Parliament too, announcements were made every time you won medals. Those moments made every Indian proud," he said.

The Sports Minister also paid rich tributes to the coaches, including Dronacharya awardee Vijay Sharma, who was present on Monday during the felicitation, emphasising their indispensable role in shaping champions.

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"The guru has the biggest role in an athlete's journey. There is nothing greater than a coach's contribution in creating champions," Mandaviya added, as quoted by the release.

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu created history by becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals,

While Rishikanta Singh and Valluri Ajay Babu set new Commonwealth Games records in the Snatch. Several lifters, including Gyaneshwari Yadav and Harjinder Kaur, also registered personal-best performances, underlining the country's growing strength in weightlifting.

Out of the 11 weightlifters who competed, six of them are Khelo India Athletes (KIAs). Among the medallists, Gyaneshwari is a Khelo India athlete, while Bindyarani Devi, Harjinder and more train at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Patiala, showcasing the success of India's grassroots and elite athlete development ecosystem.

Calling upon athletes to become ambassadors of sport, the Hon'ble Minister also urged the weightlifters to visit schools and colleges to inspire young people to embrace sports, the release said.

"Your stories can motivate thousands of children to dream big. Together, we are taking decisive steps towards building a truly sporting nation," he said.

Mandaviya also engaged with the weightlifters in conversations about their struggles, journeys to the podium and aspirations for future competitions, particularly the Asian Games 2026.

The athletes shared stories of overcoming hardships, the support received through national coaching camps, international exposure and scientific training, and their determination to continue winning laurels for the country.

Addressing those who narrowly missed the podium, Mandaviya encouraged them not to lose heart. "A sportsperson never truly loses. What matters is the passion to keep improving. I believe the blessings of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of 140 crore Indians are always with you."

Highlighting the Government's long-term vision for Indian sport, Mandaviya noted that many of the medallists had emerged through initiatives such as Khelo India, which provides young athletes with world-class coaching, scientific support and competitive exposure.

"The country has invested in you because it believes in your potential. Every possible facility is being created so that Indian athletes can compete with the very best in the world," he added. (ANI)

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