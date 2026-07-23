Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya leads 'Cheer for Bharat' cycling initiative with Indian diaspora in Glasgow

Glasgow [Scotland], July 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, participated in a cycling rally with members of the Indian diaspora in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday, promoting the message of fitness, healthy living and community participation under the 'Cheer for Bharat' initiative, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian community, who joined the Union Minister in motivating the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games 2026, and reaffirming their commitment to making physical activity a part of daily life.

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The initiative reflected the Government of India's continued efforts to encourage an active lifestyle while strengthening people-to-people connect with the Indian diaspora through the universal language of sports and fitness. Mandaviya interacted with participants during the ride and appreciated their enthusiasm towards promoting the ideals of the Fit India Movement.

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Speaking during the event, Mandaviya said that Indian athletes have travelled to Glasgow to represent the nation at the Commonwealth Games 2026, and it was encouraging to see members of the Indian diaspora come together under the 'Cheer for Bharat' initiative to support the Indian contingent.

He said the cycling event also conveyed a strong global message that fitness is essential for every individual and every society. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision behind the Fit India Movement, the Union Minister noted that the enthusiastic participation of the Indian diaspora reflected their continued connection with the movement and their commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles across the world.

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Emphasising that a developed nation can only be built on the foundation of healthy citizens, Mandaviya urged all Indians to actively participate in the Fit India Movement and contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. He further highlighted that cycling offers solutions to multiple contemporary challenges by promoting fitness, reducing pollution and easing traffic congestion. "Through this cycling initiative, we want to give the world the message that cycling can help protect our health, our environment and our planet," he said.

Mandaviya is in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games 2026, where he is interacting with Indian athletes, officials and members of the Indian diaspora, underscoring the Government's sustained efforts towards promoting sports excellence and the vision of a fitter India. (ANI)

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