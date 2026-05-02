Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets "future Olympians in the making" at SAI Madikeri Centre

Madikeri (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Training Centre in Madikeri and interacted with women hockey players from the Kodava community on the conclusion of the month-long hockey festival here on Saturday, emphasising the role of nurturing talent from different parts of the nation in fulfilling India's aspirations to become a global sports powerhouse.

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The Sports Minister highlighted the role played by the Kodava community in the promotion of field hockey. The Kodagu district, the home of the Kodavas, is hailed as one of the cradles of Indian hockey. More than 50 players from the community have represented India in international tournaments, out of which seven players have also participated in the Summer Olympics, including the likes of P Govinda, MP Ganesh, MM Somaiya and CS Poonacha.

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"Future Olympians in the making! Met with the rising stars of Indian Hockey from the SAI Training Centre (STC), Madikeri, Karnataka," Mandaviya said in an X post.

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Future Olympians in the making! 🇮🇳 Met with the rising stars of Indian Hockey from the SAI Training Centre (STC) Madikeri, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/tJgvrHmrRV — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 2, 2026

Mandaviya said that the Union Government is doing everything possible to develop a 360-degree sports ecosystem, and hosting mega events like the Commonwealth Games in 2030 in Ahmedabad is a step in the right direction. He also added that with a rich talent pool, there is no stopping India from dominating the planet in sports.

"Taking inspiration from our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the Sports Ministry is committed to nurturing the wide talent pool available across various parts of the nation. Unearthing and nurturing talent from different parts of the country can only ensure that we fulfil the dream of Modi ji. The bigger the talent pool, more the chances of us performing better in big ticket events. I am confident that both Indian men and women will register solid performance in the Commonwealth Games in 2030, where hockey is likely to make a return," Mandaviya said later.

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The SAI Training Centre (STC) in Madikeri is spread across 5.49 acres and situated in the hill station region of Kodagu District at an altitude of approximately 1100 meters above sea level. It serves as a feeder centre for the 22 National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) spread across the sub-continent. The centre houses an artificial hockey turf, a 60-bedded hostel, a dining hall and a kitchen. Around 50 girls from the Kodava community train for various hockey events organised throughout Karnataka. (ANI)

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