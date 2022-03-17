‘Unique man’: Lillee pays emotional tribute to Australian great Dennis Marsh at funeral

March 17
Former Australian fast bowler Dennis Lillee led the tributes at much-loved cricketer Rod Marsh's funeral on Thursday, describing the wicketkeeper-batsman who died earlier this month as a unique man with whom he developed a lasting friendship.
Marsh, who played 96 tests in the 1970s and 1980s, died at the age of 74 in Adelaide, eight days after suffering a heart attack while on his way to a charity event in Queensland.
"Caught Marsh, bowled Lillee" appeared on Test scorecards 95 times as the moustachioed Western Australian combination wreaked havoc on opposing batting orders in a golden era for cricket Down Under.
"It's taken me days to be able to write my thoughts down on this amazing bloke," Lillee said in Adelaide. "I don't want to talk about his cricket ability because that's been very well documented -- it's the person Rod Marsh that I loved.
"It's something that grew over time, even after our careers were finished." Lillee, who made his Test debut in the same Ashes series as Marsh, told around 800 people in attendance that his friendship with the wicketkeeper did not get off to the best start.
"One day after a day's play, him, unusually with a beer in his hand and me pouring a full-strength soft drink ready to chat, he said to me, 'I gotta tell you, I don't trust you'," Lillee said to laughter.
"Gradually our friendship blossomed. I miss my mate and will keep remembering the good times. He was a one-off." Marsh's professional golfer brother Graham recalled how the cricketer had rescued him from a town bully in their childhood.
"I learnt two valuable lessons from my little brother that day, I always wanted to be on his team, and secondly, he would do anything to protect his family," Graham said.
A recorded message from former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist was played out before Marsh's former team mates John Inverarity and Bruce Laird spoke.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: Big pro-people announcement to be made today, says CM Bhagwant Mann as new MLAs take oath
Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of all
A big pro-people decision in Punjab to be taken today, tweets Bhagwant Mann
Mann was in the Vidhan Sabha for just 15 minutes and then ru...
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...
ED issues fresh summons to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case
The Delhi High Court had on March 11 dismissed a plea by the...
India fared better than others in managing Omicron-driven Covid surge, claims health ministry
With 3,536 cases reported on an average in the week ending M...