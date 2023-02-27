United lift League Cup

London, February 26

Manchester United crushed Newcastle United’s hopes of claiming a first domestic trophy in nearly 70 years with a clinical 2-0 victory in the League Cup final today.

Purcell crowned Bengaluru Open champion Bengaluru: Max Purcell won his second consecutive ATP Challenger singles title, triumphing at the Bengaluru Open with a gruelling three-set win over James Duckworth in an all-Australian final here today. Purcell, who won the Chennai Open last week, won 3-6 7-5 7-6(5). PTI

Goals late in the first half — by Casemiro and an own goal from Sven Botman — silenced the hordes of Newcastle fans who flocked to the capital as Man United went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time.

While much of the build-up was about Newcastle’s first appearance in a major final since 1999, it was Erik ten Hag’s resurgent United who claimed the club’s first silverware since winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Spurs sink Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur bolstered their hopes for a top-four finish and extended Chelsea’s miserable run under coach Graham Potter with a 2-0 win over the Blues in the Premier League today, thanks to second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane. — Reuters