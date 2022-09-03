United make it three wins in a row

Leicester, September 2

Manchester United secured their third straight win in the Premier League by beating Leicester 1-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo again only making a late appearance off the bench.

Jadon Sancho finished off a flowing move on the break for the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute as United’s players backed up victories over Liverpool and Southampton to put their early-season crisis behind them.

“It is another step forward,” United manager Erik ten Hag said.

It was only 10 days ago that United went into their home game against Liverpool on the back of back-to-back defeats to open the season with doubts swirling around the suitability of Ten Hag — its recently hired coach from Ajax — and his new signings. — AP