United show bite in win over Wolves; Bayern thrash Schalke

MANCHESTER, May 13

Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho struck as Manchester United notched a comfortable 2-0 Premier League home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers today that moved them a step closer to a return to the Champions League.

With the top four qualifying directly for next season’s group stage, United are fourth in the table on 66 points, four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with both sides having three games left. Wolves are 13th on 40 points.

In a game played mainly at a sluggish pace, United’s Brazilian winger Antony curled a shot wide in the ninth minute after sloppy Wolves defending, and he continued to offer a creative spark as he regularly cut in from the right wing onto his favoured left foot to shoot.

The 23-year-old headed over from point-blank range on the half-hour mark but he made amends two minute later, tearing down the right on a quick counterattack and squaring the ball for Martial to fire home.

In other results, Tottenham Hotspur’s wretched Premier League away form continued with a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa. Relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest grabbed a precious point at Chelsea, thanks to two goals from Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi.

Six-pack Bayern

Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel scores their fifth goal. REUTERS

Munich: Bayern Munich powered past struggling Schalke 04 6-0 today, with two goals from Serge Gnabry, to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and close in on their 11th straight league crown with two games remaining.

The Bavarians are on 68 points and have two games left to play. Borussia Dortmund, who have three left and were taking on Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday, are in second place on 64. — Reuters