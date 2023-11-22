United they stand

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled India’s players following their loss to Australia in the World Cup. He also lauded the team for its 10 consecutive wins and asked the players to motivate each other. “India stands with them today and always,” he said. “You reached here after winning 10 matches. These things happen. Smile, the country is watching you.” PTI

Bangkok

Indian para archers to fight for eight gold medals

India continued their splendid run in the Para Asian Archery Championships by advancing into four more finals here today to remain in contention for eight gold medals. India defeated Kazakhstan 128-118 to set up a title clash against Korea in the men’s W1 doubles. India also entered the gold medal clash in men’s compound open doubles, pipping Malaysia 154-153 in the semifinals. In the women’s recurve open doubles, India defeated Thailand 6-2 in the semifinal. India also made the summit clash in the compound mixed team event after defeating Philippines 155-139.

Doha

Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th in ISSF World Cup Final

India’s Divya TS on Tuesday finished seventh and Esha Singh 13th in the women’s 10m air pistol competition of the season-ending World Cup Final. It was a disappointing day for the Indians as Sarabjot Singh missed making the final eight in the men’s 10m air pistol by a close margin.

New Delhi

BWF nominations for Satwiksairaj and Chirag

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were today nominated for the Player of the Year award by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The men’s doubles pair won numerous tournaments in recent times, including a historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Milan

Italy qualify for Euro 2024, Czech Republic advance too

Italy earned some redemption by qualifying for next year’s European Championship, while Slovenia and Czech Republic also secured their spots. Czech coach Jaroslav Silhavy resigned shortly after the final whistle against Moldova. — Agencies

