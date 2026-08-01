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Home / Sports / "Unity and confidence are high": Harmanpreet Singh says India ready for Hockey World Cup challenge

"Unity and confidence are high": Harmanpreet Singh says India ready for Hockey World Cup challenge

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ANI
Updated At : 06:58 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 1 (ANI): Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed confidence ahead of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, saying the team has put in extensive preparation and enters the tournament with strong unity, belief, and improved fitness.

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He stressed the importance of maintaining a match-by-match approach and said the team's focus is on delivering consistent performances and finishing every game on a positive note.

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The latest edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup will be held from August 14 to 30 this year in Belgium and the Netherlands. India secured a direct qualification to the tournament after winning the men's Asia Cup held on home soil last year.

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"We have worked hard for this, and our training has been very good. We have played matches in the Pro League, and the team's unity and confidence are high this time. We have worked a lot on fitness and strength. We hope that we start and finish the matches well in the World Cup. Every match is important for us, and this is our mindset: we will go match by match... We will try to end every match on a positive note," Singh told ANI.

Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence and excitement ahead of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, highlighting the team's hard work, togetherness, and strong preparation leading into the tournament.

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He said India has high ambitions but remains focused on the immediate challenge of a competitive pool stage, with the aim of advancing through each match.

"It is exciting. Anytime that you do selection, finish your training camp, and climb to the World Cup, it is really exciting. The guys have trained hard, well, and together. We are quite ambitious, but we have got our feet firmly on the ground. We know we've got some stiff opposition in our pool, and the objective is to get out of the pool," Fulton said.

India is drawn in Pool D along with England, Wales and arch-rivals Pakistan. Having won the 1975 edition by beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final, the World Cup glory has eluded India for the last 50 years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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