Unlucky draw: Asia Cup slips out of India’s hands after 4-4 draw with South Korea

PTI

Jakarta, May 31

India bowed out of the title race in the Asia Cup hockey tournament as they drew 4-4 with South Korea their final Super 4 stage match today.

Malaysia’s 5-0 win over Japan early in the day meant that an outright win became a pre-requisite for India to qualify for the summit clash.

India, Malaysia and South Korea finished on five points each in the Super 4 stage but the Birendra Lakra-led Indian team fell short on goal difference.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess (9th minute), Dipsan Tirkey (21st), Mahesh Sheshe Gowda (22nd) and Sakthivel Mareeswaran (37th) scored for India, while South Korea scored through Jang Jonghyun (13th), Ji Woo Cheon (18th), Kim Junghoo (28th) and Jung Manjae (44th).

The Koreans take on Malaysia in the final tomorrow, while India play Japan in the third-fourth place classification match.

Today’s match saw a midfield slugfest between India and South Korea as they tried to take the upper hand in the first quarter.

India secured a penalty corner in the second minute but Xess’ effort was saved by the Korean goalkeeper Jaehyeon Kim. But in the ninth minute Xess made no mistake from the team’s second penalty corner.

Two minutes from the end of the first quarter, India conceded a penalty corner and Jonghyun levelled the scores.

The Koreans made it 2-1 five minutes later when Cheon chose his spot after being fed by Jungjun Lee following a defensive lapse by Pawan Rajbhar inside his own circle.

However, India drew level three minutes later through Tirkey. Gowda then restored the lead a minute later, pushing home Vishnukant Singh’s pass from a counterattack.

Two minutes from halftime, Junghoo equalised through a fine field goal.

With both the sides locked at 3-3, India went all out and restored their lead in the second half through an unmarked Mareeswaran, who tapped in a cross from Gowda from the right flank.

In the 42nd minute Uttam Singh missed a sitter when he failed to connect with a cross from Rajkumar.