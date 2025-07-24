Unnati Hooda edges compatriot PV Sindhu in China Open 2025 round-of-16 thriller

Changzhou [China], July 24 (ANI): In a high-octane all-Indian clash, 17-year-old Unnati Hooda delivered a sensational performance to overcome two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and book her place in the Women's Singles quarterfinals at the China Open 2025 on Thursday, according to a release from BAI.

Advertisement

The match was a showcase of India's present and future in badminton, with the rising star Hooda taking on the seasoned champion Sindhu. Hooda started strong, claiming the opening game 21-16, but Sindhu struck back in the second, edging it 21-19 in a tense finish. In the decider, Hooda displayed remarkable play, sealing the contest 21-13 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Hooda will now face World No. 4 and third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarterfinals. In Men's Doubles, Satwik-Chirag will take on Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in their quarterfinal clash.

Advertisement

"Playing against PV Sindhu is always a challenge, and today's match was no exception. The rallies were long and grueling, but I managed to stay focused and composed under pressure. I'm happy of the way I gave it my all and won. It was a great test for me, and I'm looking forward to the next one," Unnati Hooda, said after her win over PV Sindhu, in the China Open.

Earlier on Wednesday, Unnati Hooda delivered a commanding performance to outplay experienced Scottish shuttler Kirsty Gilmour 21-11, 21-16 in just 36 minutes.

Advertisement

India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, continued their winning momentum at the China Open 2025, a BWF Super 1000 tournament, to book a place in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The World No. 12 duo delivered another composed performance, edging past Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana 21-19, 21-19 in straight games, underlining their strong title aspirations.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy played against World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei but concluded his campaign after a hard-fought encounter. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)