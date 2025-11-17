Unprecedented record made during Kolkata Test: First fixture with both teams bowled out below 200 in India

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The first Test between India and South Africa, which concluded in just three days at Eden Gardens, marked a historic low for red-ball cricket in India, it was the first instance where both teams were bowled out in all four innings, with neither side reaching a total of 200 runs.

This happened for the first time in 66 years. In Test cricket, there are only 12 instances where neither team managed to touch the total of 200 in either of their innings while being bowled on each occasion.

Team India suffered their first Test loss at the Eden Gardens in 13 years as South Africa defeated them by 30 runs, with the hosts failing to chase down the target of 124 runs. The brilliant show by spinner Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, and a gritty half-century by skipper Temba Bavuma made a difference between the two sides.

India's defeat at Eden Gardens also placed the match in a statistical context, as the target of 124 became the second-lowest total India has failed to chase down in Test history. The lowest remains 120 against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1997.

The result also marked South Africa's second-lowest successful defence in Test cricket. Their lowest remains 117 against Australia in Sydney in 1994.

India also missed the services of captain Shubman Gill in the match, as he did not participate in the first Test against South Africa after suffering a neck injury while batting on day two, which led to his hospitalisation.

During the second day of the series opener on Saturday, Gill was taken from the stadium to a private hospital for scans. Gill walked out to bat after Washington Sundar's dismissal and just played three deliveries before going off the field.

In Gill's absence, his deputy Rishabh Pant captained the side during South Africa's second innings. Proteas will look to make history by clinching the series in the second and final fixture, scheduled to begin at Assam's Barsapara Stadium on November 22. (ANI)

