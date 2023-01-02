Unstoppable Arsenal stretch lead to 7 points

Brighton, January 1
Arsenal stretched their Premier League lead to seven points with a 4-2 win at Brighton capped by a well-worked breakaway goal from Gabriel Martinelli.
Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah had Arsenal 3-0 up by the 47th minute and seemingly cruising to an easy win, but Kaoru Mitoma kept Brighton in the game with a goal 25 minutes from time.
Odegaard then provided a sublime throughball for Martinelli to race half the length of the field and poke in a fourth to restore the three-goal advantage.
Brighton substitute Evan Ferguson claimed his first Premier League goal in the 77th minute and Mitoma thought he had set up a tense finish with an 89th-minute strike, but it was disallowed for offside.
Despite an unnecessarily nervy end, the win meant Arsenal took full advantage of second-place City’s slip-up earlier as the defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Everton. Third-place Newcastle, meanwhile, saw their six-game winning streak end with a 0-0 draw against Leeds.
“It’s still a long, long run to go,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of the title race. “My excitement comes when I go in the dressing room and the players are talking about what they should have done better today.”
Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of regaining their place in the top-four were scuppered as they suffered a demoralising 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday. — Agencies
