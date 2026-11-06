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Home / Sports / UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary interacts with Asian Para Games medallists from state

UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary interacts with Asian Para Games medallists from state

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ANI
Updated At : 05:22 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary interacted with para-athletes from the state who represented India and brought laurels to the country at the 2026 Asian Para Games.

In a post on X, Pankaj Chaudhary shared pictures of his interaction with the para-athletes and coaches, congratulated them on their achievements at the 2026 Asian Para Games and extended his best wishes.

He also highlighted their inspiring journeys and challenges, naming Simran Sharma (Gold in Women's 200m T12 and Women's 100m T12 – Para athletics), Ayush Verma (Gold in Men's shot put F53 and Bronze in Men's javelin throw F53/F54), Ajeet Singh (Silver in Men's javelin throw F46), Swati Chaudhary (Silver in Women's W1 – Para archery), Anubhav Choudhary (Bronze in Men's 100m T35 – Para athletics), Ram Ratan Singh (Silver in Men's discus throw F51/F52/F53), and Prachi Pandey (Bronze in Women's singles Class 6 – Para table tennis).

“Real Champions Are Those Who Make History in Adverse Circumstances. On Dhanteras, I had a heartfelt conversation with our brave players and coaches who illuminated Uttar Pradesh's name on the world stage with their golden success at the Para Asian Games 2026. At the same time, I extended heaps of best wishes to them. During this, players Simran Sharma, Ayush Verma, Ajit Kumar Yadav, Swati Chaudhary, Anubhav Chaudhary, Ram Ratan Singh, and Prachi Pandey also shared their challenges and experiences. We take pride in the historic achievements of all these champions,” he said in the X post.

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In another post on X, Chaudhary hailed the para-athletes as symbols of Uttar Pradesh's pride, courage and determination, congratulating them on bringing laurels to the country.

“An example of Uttar Pradesh’s pride, indomitable courage and unwavering spirit...A meaningful meeting with our para-athletes who brought glory to the nation at the Asian Para Games 2026,” he said.

Notably, India finished the Asian Para Games 2026 with 114 medals—30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, surpassing its previous best of 108 medals at the 2022 Hangzhou edition. The country's contingent comprised 168 para-athletes, significantly fewer than the 309 who represented India at the previous Games. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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