UP: CM Yogi Adityanath inspects international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], 12 March (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday nspected the under-construction international cricket stadium in Varanasi, which is set to become a major sporting landmark in the state. Once completed, it will be Uttar Pradesh's third international cricket venue, following the ones in Kanpur and Lucknow.

In 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the stadium in a grand ceremony attended by prominent figures from the cricketing world and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Among those present were BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, and cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Ravi Shastri. On that occasion, Jay Shah and Roger Binny presented PM Modi with a specially signed bat, marking the significance of the project.

The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, a seating arrangement resembling the flights of stairs at ghats, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade.

Advertisement

The construction of the stadium has required a significant financial investment. The Uttar Pradesh government has spent Rs 121 crore on land acquisition, while the BCCI is investing an additional Rs330 crore for the construction. Once completed, the stadium will have a seating capacity of more than 30,000 spectators, making it one of the most prominent cricketing venues in northern India.

The project is expected to boost cricketing activities and sports infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, potentially hosting international and domestic matches. With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally overseeing the progress, the stadium is shaping up to be a key addition to India's cricketing landscape, blending heritage with modern facilities to create a world-class venue. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)