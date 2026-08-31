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Home / Sports / UP T20 League 2026 playoffs, final relocated to Lucknow due to heavy rain in Kanpur

UP T20 League 2026 playoffs, final relocated to Lucknow due to heavy rain in Kanpur

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ANI
Updated At : 09:52 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)[India], August 31 (ANI): In light of continuous heavy rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions in Kanpur, the UP T20 League Governing Council has announced that the upcoming playoff matches and the Grand Finale of Season 4 have been shifted from Kanpur to Lucknow.

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The decisive knockout matches will now be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on their previously scheduled dates.

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Sanjay Kapoor, Chairman of the UP T20 League Governing Council, officially announced the venue change during a press conference held at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday.

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Addressing the media, Kapoor emphasised that safeguarding the players' interests, providing optimal playing conditions, and maintaining the highest quality of cricket are the absolute priorities of the league management.

"Due to the continuous rain in Kanpur, it has become nearly impossible to complete full matches, which directly impacts the game and the players' ability to showcase their talent. In crucial and decisive encounters like the playoffs, it is essential that all participating teams get a fair and equal opportunity to play a complete 20-over match," Kapoor stated.

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He further explained that the decision was taken with a heavy heart after reviewing the weather forecast, which predicts continued rainfall in Kanpur over the coming days.

"This decision was not made in favour of or against any particular team, but strictly to uphold the fairness of the sport and the welfare of the players. A wet outfield due to persistent rain significantly increases the risk of injuries. Furthermore, we also considered the physical and mental fatigue players face due to frequent weather interruptions and shortened matches finishing late into the night. We firmly believe that teams reaching the playoffs deserve the best possible conditions to perform to their full potential, " he added.

The league management aims to ensure that fans can enjoy uninterrupted cricket and teams are provided an ideal platform to execute their strategies over a full 20 overs.

The UP T20 League management also expressed its deepest gratitude to the fans, players, teams, officials, and all supporting organizations for their unwavering support during the Kanpur leg of the tournament.

The press conference was also attended by Mohammad Faheem, Chairman of the UPCA Media Committee, and Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Member of the UP T20 League Governing Council, among other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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