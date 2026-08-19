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Home / Sports / UP Warriorz appoint ICC Hall of Famer Neetu David as Chief Scout

UP Warriorz appoint ICC Hall of Famer Neetu David as Chief Scout

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ANI
Updated At : 11:28 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): UP Warriorz have appointed former India cricketer and ICC Hall of Famer Neetu David as Chief Scout, strengthening the franchise's focus on identifying and developing emerging talent across the country.

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One of the most distinguished figures in Indian women's cricket, David brings decades of experience across playing, selection and talent identification. In her new role, she will spearhead the UP Warriorz scouting programme, working towards identifying promising cricketers from the domestic and grassroots ecosystem and strengthening the franchise's talent pipeline, according to a press release from the franchise.

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Born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, David is one of India's most accomplished women cricketers, having claimed 141 ODI wickets and the world-record figures of 8/53 in a Women's Test innings. Following her playing career, she served as Chairperson of the BCCI's All-India Women's Selection Committee, bringing extensive experience in talent identification and player development. Her contribution to the game was recognised with her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2024.

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David's appointment as Chief Scout reinforces UP Warriorz's commitment to building a strong and sustainable talent pipeline. With her deep understanding of Indian women's cricket, particularly the domestic ecosystem, she will work closely with the franchise to identify players with the potential to succeed at the highest level and strengthen the team's scouting network for the future.

Speaking on her appointment, Neetu David, Chief Scout, UP Warriorz, said, "I am delighted to join UP Warriorz as Chief Scout. Having spent so many years playing and working within Indian women's cricket, I have seen the tremendous amount of talent that exists across the country. For me, scouting is not only about identifying performances, but also recognising potential and understanding what a player can become with the right opportunities and environment. I look forward to working with UP Warriorz to identify exciting young cricketers and contribute towards building a strong talent pipeline for the franchise."

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Kshemal Waingankar, COO & Director of Cricket at Capri Sports, said, "We are delighted to welcome Neetu David to UP Warriorz as our Head of Scouting. Neetu ji's contribution to Indian women's cricket has been exceptional. Her experience both as an International Cricketer and as Chairperson of the Indian Women's Selection Committee gives her a unique perspective on identifying talent and understanding what it takes to succeed at the highest level. Her roots in Uttar Pradesh make this association even more special for us. As a franchise, we are committed to building a strong and sustainable scouting structure that enables us to identify and nurture the best talent from across the country, and we believe Neetu ji will play a pivotal role in shaping that vision." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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