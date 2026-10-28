UP Warriorz bolster squad with eight signings at WPL 2027 auction

Kochi (Keralam) [India], October 28 (ANI): UP Warriorz made a strong statement at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 Player Auction in Kochi, securing Australia’s Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.10 crore, making her the costliest signing of the auction. With seven other additions, including Grace Harris, Sneh Rana and Asha Sobhana, the Warriorz have strengthened their squad with a blend of international experience, Indian talent and all-round depth as they look to mount a serious title charge in WPL 2027.

The Warriorz retained a strong core of 10 players ahead of the auction, including India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, former Australia captain Meg Lanning, England spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield. With their core in place, the franchise focused on adding depth and versatility across departments, completing an 18-member squad with eight new signings.

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Alongside Molineux, the Warriorz secured Australian all-rounder Grace Harris for Rs 30 lakh, India all-rounder Sneh Rana for Rs 30 lakh, and bowler Asha Sobhana for Rs 30 lakh. Wicketkeeper Sushma Verma also joined for Rs 30 lakh. The franchise further added Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce, India all-rounder Sahana Pawar and all-rounder Manali Dakshini for Rs 10 lakh each.

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Molineux’s arrival is a significant addition for the Warriorz, with the Australian left-arm spinner bringing international experience and all-round capabilities to the side. Harris further strengthens the team’s batting and all-round options, while Rana and Sobhana add depth to the bowling department. With Sushma Verma, the Warriorz have also added experience behind the stumps.

According to a release, head coach Abhishek Nayar said the franchise approached the auction with a clear focus on identifying players who could strengthen the existing group and provide greater flexibility across departments.

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“We went into the auction with a clear idea of the kind of squad we wanted to build. Sophie Molineux was a key addition for us, and we are delighted to have secured her services. Along with Grace Harris, Sneh Rana and the other players we have brought in, she gives us a lot of quality and flexibility. We wanted players who could contribute in different situations and complement the core we already have. We are happy with the group we have assembled and look forward to bringing everyone together ahead of the season,” said Abhishek Nayar.

The Warriorz also prioritised strengthening their Indian contingent, with the additions of Sneh Rana, Asha Sobhana, Sushma Verma, Sahana Pawar and Manali Dakshini adding depth across the squad. The combination of experienced domestic players and international campaigners gives the team more options to build combinations suited to different match situations.

Kshemal Waingankar, COO & Director of Cricket, Capri Sports, highlighted the impact of the new signings, particularly the additional spin options and flexibility they bring to the squad.

“Sophie Molineux’s addition further strengthens our spin attack and puts us in a strong position to explore different combinations. Grace Harris brings power to the middle order, while Sophie offers leadership qualities, exceptional bowling ability and a great presence within the team. We believe the combination of Sophie Molineux and Sophie Ecclestone could be a formidable force for us, while Grace gives us the flexibility to adjust our combinations based on the conditions and match situations,” said Kshemal Waingankar.

With eight additions secured at the auction, UP Warriorz will now look to bring their squad together ahead of the upcoming WPL season. Combining established international stars, experienced Indian players and all-round depth, the Warriorz will aim to build a cohesive unit capable of mounting a serious title charge in WPL 2027.

UP Warriorz full squad for WPL 2027: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Ecclestone, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, Asha Sobhana, Sushma Verma, Kathryn Bryce, Manali Dakshini, Shipra Giri, Sahana Pawar and Simran Shaikh. (ANI)

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