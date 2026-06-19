Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): UP Warriorz, one of the flagship franchises of the Women's Premier League (WPL), launched UPW Fan Adda, a first-of-its-kind initiative creating safe, curated screening environments for women and families to watch India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign together, across four cities in Uttar Pradesh.

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The first round of telcast will take place for India's clash against South Africa on June 21, screening the match simultaneously across Varanasi (Sol Haveli Bar, Kaiser Palace), Lucknow (Social Lucknow), Agra (Unplugged Courtyard), and Kanpur (Mambo). That will be followed by another screening in Lucknow on 28 June for India's encounter against Australia.

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At the heart of UPW Fan Adda is a belief that sport is best experienced together. Through its Safe Space to Watch initiative, UP Warriorz has handpicked venues across Uttar Pradesh to curate spaces where women and families can enjoy the Women's T20 World Cup in an environment that is welcoming, secure, and built for them. All screenings will operate under authorised ICC and broadcaster rights, ensuring a compliant and high-quality viewing experience for the fans, as per a press release.

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The backdrop of the screenings could not be more compelling. After securing their maiden ODI World Cup crown in 2025, India's women are on a Path to Legacy. The win last year was a landmark moment; the T20 World Cup is the chance to make it a legacy. As one of the founding members of the WPL, the UP Warriorz - through this initiative - are ensuring that the fans of Uttar Pradesh are part of that story, cheering Team India together as they script history.

Speaking on the initiative, Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports, said, "Women's cricket in India has never had more energy behind it, and we want that energy to reach every corner of Uttar Pradesh. UPW Fan Adda is about creating spaces where women and families can come together, feel at home, and cheer for a team that is making history. This is what UP Warriorz stands for - bringing the sport closer to the people it inspires most."

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Kshemal Waingankar, COO & Director of Cricket, Capri Sports, added, "What this Indian team is building is special. They scripted history after claiming the 50-over World Cup last year, and the T20 tournament now gives them the chance to complete a legacy that will define women's cricket for a generation. Through Fan Adda, we want fans across UP to be part of that journey - not just as spectators, but as a community that helped drive this movement forward." (ANI)

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