DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / UP Warriorz welcome captain Meg Lanning with heartwarming surprise by young fans

UP Warriorz welcome captain Meg Lanning with heartwarming surprise by young fans

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:15 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): UP Warriorz marked the announcement of Meg Lanning as franchise captain with a special celebration hosted by Capri Sports, as groups of young fans and cricketers under 12 came together to surprise the newly appointed leader.

Advertisement

The event saw girls welcoming Meg with music and song, performing a thoughtfully curated mix of popular Hollywood numbers and cultural melodies dedicated to the Australian great, as per a release from UP Warriorz.

Advertisement

During the interaction, Meg answered several questions from the girls and revealed that dosa is one of her favourite Indian dishes and Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting were her cricketing idols growing up.

Advertisement

The girls also surprised Meg with heartfelt messages on a board, wishing her and the team luck ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season.

Meg interacted warmly with the young fans, signing autographs, posing for group photographs, and spending time with the children, making the occasion memorable for everyone present.

Advertisement

The event reinforced UP Warriorz' commitment to inspiring young talent both on and off the field.

The celebration captured the growing fandom for women's cricket and how UP Warriorz are driving aspiration for girls as the franchise looks ahead to an exciting new chapter under Meg Lanning's leadership in the fourth season of the Women's Premier League. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts