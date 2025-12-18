UPCA issues ticket refund guidelines after India vs South Africa 4th T20 abandoned due to excessive fog

Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], December 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has issued guidelines for ticket refund after the cancellation of the T20 match between India and South Africa at Lucknow's Ekana International Cricket Stadium due to excessive fog on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association issued separate guidelines for online and offline ticket refunds. Online ticket holders will receive their refunds digitally and will be notified soon via their registered email addresses.

As per UPCA release, spectators who purchased tickets offline can collect their refunds on December 20 and 21, between 11 am IST and 6 pm IST, from the box office at Gate No. 2 of the Ekana International Cricket Stadium. Offline buyers must bring the original ticket along with a government-issued ID and attach both to the refund form, which must include accurate bank details to ensure a smooth refund process.

Dedicated refund counters will be operational at the venue.

Offline ticket holders must be present in person and are required to carry original physical tickets along with a copy of Government ID for verification.

Upon successful verification, refunds will be processed directly to the respective bank accounts as per the details provided in the refund form.

Refunds will be initiated only after due verification of the submitted documents and information.

The Lucknow match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on December 17, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 pm. However, after six separate inspections, the umpires remained unconvinced that conditions were suitable for play and eventually abandoned the match without a single ball being bowled. The final inspection took place at 9:25 pm

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19. (ANI)

