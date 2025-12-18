DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / UPCA issues ticket refund guidelines after India vs South Africa 4th T20 abandoned due to excessive fog

UPCA issues ticket refund guidelines after India vs South Africa 4th T20 abandoned due to excessive fog

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:45 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lucknow [Uttar Pradesh], December 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has issued guidelines for ticket refund after the cancellation of the T20 match between India and South Africa at Lucknow's Ekana International Cricket Stadium due to excessive fog on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association issued separate guidelines for online and offline ticket refunds. Online ticket holders will receive their refunds digitally and will be notified soon via their registered email addresses.

Advertisement

As per UPCA release, spectators who purchased tickets offline can collect their refunds on December 20 and 21, between 11 am IST and 6 pm IST, from the box office at Gate No. 2 of the Ekana International Cricket Stadium. Offline buyers must bring the original ticket along with a government-issued ID and attach both to the refund form, which must include accurate bank details to ensure a smooth refund process.

Advertisement

Dedicated refund counters will be operational at the venue.

Offline ticket holders must be present in person and are required to carry original physical tickets along with a copy of Government ID for verification.

Advertisement

Upon successful verification, refunds will be processed directly to the respective bank accounts as per the details provided in the refund form.

Refunds will be initiated only after due verification of the submitted documents and information.

The Lucknow match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on December 17, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 pm. However, after six separate inspections, the umpires remained unconvinced that conditions were suitable for play and eventually abandoned the match without a single ball being bowled. The final inspection took place at 9:25 pm

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts